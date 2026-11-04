Rajinikanth's 'Dharman' team welcomes Sree Leela on board their film unit

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to welcome the actress on board the unit of the film. It wrote, "She's got the spark. She's got the pataka. Welcoming the gorgeous @sreeleela14 to DHARMAN. #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir #SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan."

Director Ashwath Marimuthu too took to his X timeline to welcome the actress to the unit. He wrote, "Welcome on board @sreeleela14." For the unaware, Ashwath Marimuthu had announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its third schedule of filming on September 30 this year. The director had, at an event in Chennai, disclosed that Rajinikanth was very happy and very kicked about the pace and the quality of how Dharman was shaping up. "I am now comfortable working with Thalaivar. I was very scared initially. I have worked with Ashok Selvan, then Pradeep and after that, I started working with Thalaivar. But I have realised nothing has changed. That is because Rajinikanth's work ethics is so pure and amazing. It is like having a child on the sets. Even after 50 years, he is so excited and so full of energy," the director had said at the event. The unit of the film had begun its third schedule on September 16 this year. The unit of the film had wrapped up its second schedule of shooting on September 4 this year.