Rajinikanth wishes Vijay's ‘GOAT’ team, Venkat Prabhu shares note

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth, who recently watched Vijay's ‘The Greatest of All Time’, extended his wishes to director Venkat Prabhu and the team for the film's success.

Expressing his joy in a social media account, Venkat Prabhu said, " Thank you, Thalaivaaaa!! for the call and for embracing our #GOAT with so much love. Thanks again for appreciating wholeheartedly. Forever grateful, sending you all the love @rajinikanth (sic)."





Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, ‘The GOAT’ has grossed Rs 455 crore worldwide and collected Rs 100 crore for distributors from Tamil Nadu alone. The film, released on September 5, had Vijay playing dual roles. The star-studded cast included Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Sneha, Laila, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth, too, is enjoying the success of ‘Vettaiyan’ directed by TJ Gnanavel. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film was released on October 10.