Rajinikanth watches film with fans for the first time in 40 years; silently slips in to catch 'Jailer 2'

The Tamil Superstar silently made his way to PVR cinemas at the Phoenix Mall in Velacherry in Chennai on Friday night to catch his film 'Jailer 2' with his dear fans. A video clip put out by Sun Pictures showed the Superstar being received by a close set of people including music director Anirudh at the mall and then being escorted to the theatre where he is seen enjoying the film with his fans.

The collections of Jailer 2, which is well on its way to shattering box office records, have already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

Apart from emerging a huge blockbuster, director Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Jailer 2', featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, has come in for praise from not just critics and audiences but also from celebrities across the country.

Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh complimented Superstar Rajinikanth saying, "Superstardom thy name is RAJNI sir …. #Jailer2." Riteish Deshmukh, who took to his X timeline to share his experience of watching the film, first put out a post during the interval of the film.