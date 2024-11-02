Rajinikanth watches ‘Amaran’, extends wishes to Kamal Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan

CHENNAI: Impressed by the Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi-starrer ‘Amaran’, Superstar Rajinikanth extended his appreciation to the whole team.

‘Amaran’, released for Deepavali on October 31 (Thursday), has received positive responses from both audience and critics.

After watching the film, Rajinikanth wished fellow actor Kamal Haasan by phone on November 1 for producing the film under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

Rajinikanth also congratulated the team by personally inviting actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Rajkumar Periasamy, cinematographer CH Sai, and producer R Mahendran.

‘Amaran’ is based on the heroic life of late Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Army officer part of the 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, who sacrificed his life during a battle with terrorists in Kashmir.

The film has GV Prakash Kumar composing the music and Sai Pallavi playing the female lead.