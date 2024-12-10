Rajinikanth unveils the trailer of Alangu

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, actor Rajinikanth released the trailer of Alangu, helmed by SP Shakthivel.

Inspired by true incidents, the trailer revolves around the battle between man and dogs, to save the dogs.

The two-minute 40-second video ends with the words, All Lives Are Equal. The story is set inside a rubber estate at the Kerala and Tamil Nadu border.

The cast includes Gunanidhi, Chemban Vinod, Kaali Venkat and Appani Sarath, among others.

Produced by D Sabareesh and Sangamithra Sowmiya Anbumani, under the banners DG Film Company and Magnas Productions, Ajesh is scoring the music.

S Pandikumar is handling the camera, while San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts. Alangu is all set to hit the screens on December 27.