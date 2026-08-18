Rajinikanth unveils motion poster of Shanthnu's next

Produced by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of KRG Kannan Ravi Group, the film has Shanthnu playing the protagonist, with Seeman in a pivotal role. Sam CS has composed the music.

Set against the backdrop of Madurai, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary revolves around the relationship between a father and his son. According to sources close to the film, the story combines family emotions with action, while the lifestyle and milieu of Madurai form an important part of the narrative.

The motion poster has already drawn attention to the looks of Shanthnu and Seeman, with Mayin durai’s temple towers featuring prominently in the background. A handwritten-manuscript-like design and the title Oru KaidhiDiary.

The film marks the 10th production of KRG Kannan Ravi Group. The production house has previously backed projects including Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil and TN 2026.