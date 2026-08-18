Rajinikanth unveils motion poster of Shanthnu's next

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday unveiled the motion poster of director Suseenthiran’s upcoming crime thriller Oru Kaidhiyin Diary, starring Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in the lead. The motion poster was launched in the presence of the film’s core team, adding to the curiosity around the project.
Produced by Kannan Ravi and Deepak Ravi under the banner of KRG Kannan Ravi Group, the film has Shanthnu playing the protagonist, with Seeman in a pivotal role. Sam CS has composed the music.
Set against the backdrop of Madurai, Oru Kaidhiyin Diary revolves around the relationship between a father and his son. According to sources close to the film, the story combines family emotions with action, while the lifestyle and milieu of Madurai form an important part of the narrative.
The motion poster has already drawn attention to the looks of Shanthnu and Seeman, with Mayin durai’s temple towers featuring prominently in the background. A handwritten-manuscript-like design and the title Oru KaidhiDiary.
The film marks the 10th production of KRG Kannan Ravi Group. The production house has previously backed projects including Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil and TN 2026.
For Suseenthiran, the film marks another exploration of the intersection of family drama, crime and action. Known for films such as Naan Mahaan Alla and Pandianadu, the filmmaker has often blended emotional narratives with commercial elements.
The makers are reportedly planning to complete the film in a single schedule.