Rajinikanth reveals why he agreed to ‘Jailer 2’

“I’m generally not keen on sequels because I feel they take the first part, add a little extra flavour, and turn it into another film,” he said.

The actor said Sathya Movies had approached him several times with a proposal for Baashha 2, based on an idea by late producer RM Veerappan. Rajinikanth also declined director Karthik Subbaraj’s idea for Petta 2, which would have continued Vijay Sethupathi’s character.

What changed his mind was a potential storyline he noticed while rewatching Jailer after its OTT release. He pointed to the scene in which Varma warns Tiger that a larger network stands behind him, as well as the three containers carrying goods. “I felt there was a perfect story for a sequel,” he said.