Rajinikanth: Producer RB Choudary had asked me to act in his 100th film

Talking to mediapersons after paying homage to the late producer, Rajinikanth said, "I haven't done a film with R B Choudary sir. However, despite that, he has been a very close friend. We have met several times. As recently as four months ago, he came to meet me when I was shooting for 'Jailer 2' at the Aditya Ram studios. He said,'I have made 99 films. After completing 100 films, I wish to retire. You need to act in my 100th film. I have two or three stories. You must listen to them and definitely do this film. I had told him that I would do it a 100 per cent."