On Thursday, Rajinikanth's elder daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, took to her official Instagram handle and published a photo of Thalaiva and Yathra walking next to each other. The grandfather and grandson looked extremely stylish as they posed with each other.

Thalaiva wore a brown T-shirt with black trousers, which was accompanied by a black sports cap. Yathra accompanied his grandfather in an all-white attire.

For those who do not know, Yathra is the elder son of Aishwarya and versatile actor Dhanush. He was born on 10 October 2006. The couple also has another son, Linga Raja, who was born in 2010. It must be noted that Aishwarya and Dhanush parted ways after 18 years of being married.

Meanwhile, recently, Rajinikanth enjoyed some quality time with his family in Greece.