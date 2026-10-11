Rajinikanth fan creates special Navratri kolu featuring 230 representations of superstar

Karthik, who established the special display three years ago, has continued the tradition of celebrating Rajinikanth’s film career through the annual Navaratri arrangement.

This year’s display features 230 representations of the superstar, tracing his journey from his debut film, ‘Apoorva Raagangal’, to his upcoming projects, including ‘Jailer 2’ and ‘Dharman’. The display pays tribute to the actor’s long career and the many characters he has played over the years.

Rajinikanth, who enjoys a massive fan following across the country, has remained one of the most popular stars in Indian cinema.

While speaking to ANI, Kartik said, "The highlight of this year’s exhibition is a portrait of our Thalaivar drawn on a leaf. For our family, Rajinikanth is our kula deivam (clan deity), and we create these special displays every year as an expression of our deep devotion to him. I have been his fan for nearly 40 to 50 years and have collected photographs from his films since the beginning of his career."