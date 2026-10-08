Rajinikanth can’t believe his ‘dear friend’ Nana Patekar is ‘no longer with us’: May his soul rest in peace

Remembering the late actor, Rajinikanth took to X and offered his condolences and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

“I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” Rajinikanth tweeted.

Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar have together worked in the 2018 film Kaala, an action drama film directed and co-written by Pa. Ranjith. . The film stars Rajinikanth in the titular role, alongside Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi Samuthirakani, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, K. Manikandan, Dileepan, Nitish Veera, Sampath Raj and Ravi Kale.

The film follows Karikalan "Kaala", the leader of Dharavi, who tries to save his land from getting seized and his people from being evicted by Haridev, a ruthless minister.