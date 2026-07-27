Rajinikanth autobiography, biopic rumours excite fans

CHENNAI: There have been reports doing the rounds that Rajinikanth's autobiography and biopic are simultaneously in the making.
DT Next has learnt that Superstar Rajinikanth is making time to pen his autobiography, chronicling his journey from a bus conductor with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to one of Indian cinema's biggest icons.
While rumours of a biopic have also surfaced, highly reliable sources close to the actor in Poes Garden said the chances of such a project materialising at this point are unlikely
The autobiography is rumoured to chronicle Rajinikanth's childhood, early struggles, entry into cinema and rise to the pinnacle of the Tamil film industry. It is also likely to offer personal insights into the experiences and milestones that shaped his life and career.
Although there has been no official announcement, the reports have generated excitement among fans eager to learn more about the actor's extraordinary journey.
Rajinikanth is currently shooting for 'Jailer 2', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He is then expected to collaborate with Kamal Haasan's production house for 'Dharman'. He also has a project in which he will be sharing screen space with Kamal Haasan and will be produced by Red Giant, adding another much-awaited film to his line-up.