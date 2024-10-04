Rajini sir will be back on Coolie sets from Oct 15: Lokesh Kanagaraj

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a minor surgery recently. His fans were worried about the actor's wellbeing. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday after receiving the treatment.

When media questioned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj about Rajinikanth's health, who returned from Coolie shoot, he said, "Rajini sir is recovering well and I spoke to him over phone. I want to give a clarity about this. Around 40 days ago, he informed the team that he will be undergoing a treatment. But it was panicking to see how many false news spread across various media. Ultimately, Rajini sir's health is more important than Coolie shooting. If he had any discomfort on the sets, we would have cancelled the shoot and the entire unit would be at the hospital with him. It was disheartening to see videos of false narratives on YouTube."

He also stated that without knowing how Rajinikanth is taken care of and celebrated, people come up with false stories about them. "I request the YouTubers and Media to not panic anyone. Try reaching out to the concern people to get the full picture," Lokesh added.

Lokesh returned from Vizag after completing the portions of Nagarjuna. He also shared to the media that after taking a 10-day break, Rajinikanth will be back to the sets on October 15.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra, among others.