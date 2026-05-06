Sky-high pay for stars: Rajini-Kamal combo film set to be a Rs 600-cr blockbuster

In the past few weeks, producers have expressed angst over actors charging exorbitant salaries for high-budget films and even went on a token strike for a day. While they were talking about films within Rs 100 cr or a little over it, here is a film that stands tall—almost sky high on a whopping Rs 600 crore budget. Nelson Dilipkumar’s direction, KHxRK will bring together Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth after 47 years.

Industry insiders break the budget down for DT Next. “Kamal Haasan, who usually works in a profit-sharing mode, has reportedly charged Rs 220 crore for the movie, while Rajinikanth is speculated to have charged between Rs 180-200 crore. Nelson Dilipkumar’s remuneration is said to be around Rs 70 crore,” sources told While remunerations of Kamal, Rajini and Nelson would account to nearly Rs 500 crore, there will be the salaries of other artistes sans technicians’ charges. “The making alone would cost anywhere between Rs 150 crore and Rs 180 crore, making this one of the most expensive movies to be produced in Tamil.