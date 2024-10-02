Rajini is a man on mission in Vettaiyan trailer

CHENNAI: The trailer of Vettaiyan dropped a few minutes ago and has instantly become the talk of the town. Rajinikanth as the Commissioner of Police hunts down various criminals in this slick trailer. The story is set in the backdrop of Nagercoil district, where antisocials are on the prowl and Vettaiyan takes them on single-handedly.

The trailer throws light on various characters. While Amitabh Bachchan plays a High Court judge, Rana Daggubati plays an entrepreneur, who instigates various crimes. Ritika Singh seems to be playing a cop. Fahadh Faasil and Dushara Vijayan's romantic portions could have its own twist to the tale. Within 30 minutes of its release, the 160-second trailer garnered 2.25 lakh views with over 30,00,00 likes.

Produced by Lyca and helmed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan was recently certified U/A with a runtime of 163 minutes. Billed as an action drama, TJ Gnanavel, of Jai Bhim fame, has helmed the film. The ensemble cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and Abhirami.

The cinematography is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the film. Vettaiyan will be released simultaneously on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.