Rajini-Cibi's Thalaivar 173 to go on floors in April, a Pongal 2027 release

Raaj Kamal Films International took to social media and wrote, ''Aarambikalama" along with some photos of the technical team.
CHENNAI: The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film with the working title of Thalaivar 173 on Thursday announced that the script for the movie has been locked.

The project will go on floors in April and will be a Pongal release in 2027.

The project was officially announced in January and the pre-production work of the film was taking place in full swing. Now, this announcement of the release date comes across as a delight to Rajini fans.

Meanwhile the actor also has Jailer 2 and the much anticipated KHxRK film, both directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

