Raj Kapoor established India's soft power across globe, says PM Modi ahead of late actor’s 100th b’day

NEW DELHI: Raj Kapoor’s centenary year marks a golden era for Indian cinema, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while suggesting that his family should take the legacy of showman forward by making a documentary on his international "soft power”.

Modi met Raj Kapoor’s grandchildren and other members of the family, including daughter Reema Jain and daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor, on Tuesday evening ahead of the filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary on December 14.

"Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday is an important milestone of India cinema's golden journey. It began with 1947's 'Neel Kamal' and we are on course to 2047. It is such a contribution to the country when we look back at this journey of 100 years," PM Modi said.

"In the diplomatic world, we talk a lot about soft power. And at a time when this phrase didn't even exist, Raj Kapoor sahab established India's soft power all over the world. It was his big service to India," he added.

The prime minister then suggested that the family should capture the global impact of Raj Kapoor and his films through visual format.

"Can we do something, probably a film that captures Raj Kapoor's imprint on the hearts and minds of people of Central Asia... He had a big impact on their lives in Central Asia and I think we should resurrect it and connect it with the new generation. We should do something to link this and I think it is possible," PM Modi said.

Recalling the power of Raj Kapoor's movies, he narrated an incident about former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy LK Advani.

"In the Jan Sangh era, there were elections in Delhi and they lost the election. So Advani ji and Atal ji said, 'We lost the elections, what should we do now? So let's see a movie.'

"They went to see a movie and it was Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi' (1958) and then there was a new morning," he said.

He also narrated that he once visited China where the hosts were playing songs from Raj Kapoor's films.

"I asked my team to record it on a mobile and I sent it to Rishiji. And he was so happy," Modi told the family.

Ranbir Kapoor said for the past one week, the family has only been discussing meeting the prime minister.

"We have been discussing what we will call you, whether it is Prime Minister ji or Pradhan Mantri ji," he added.

The actor told PM Modi that once a cab driver in Russia refused to take money from him for a ride as he is the grandson of Raj Kapoor. The cinema icon's films were overwhelmingly popular in Russia.

"I said I'm his grandson and so every time I'm in Russia, I get a free taxi ride," he said.

Reema Jain expressed her gratitude to the PM for meeting her and the family.

"You have given us so much respect to the family on this day and the whole country will see this," she said.

"My father's name travelled outside of India as well, we can call him a cultural ambassador in that sense," she added.

Reema Jain then lauded PM Modi for putting India on the global map.

To this, the prime minister said, "India's stature is very big today. If you take just Yoga and go to any corner of the world, there is immense respect for. Whenever I meet global leaders for lunch or dinner, they always discuss yoga with me."

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni then revealed that she, along with her mother Neetu Kapoor and cousins Karisma and Kareena, have a lot of interest in yoga.

Alia Bhatt, who accompanied husband Ranbir Kapoor for the meeting with the PM, spoke about the resonance that Hindi songs carry all over the world and asked the prime minister whether he gets time to listen to songs.

"I do that because I like to listen to songs whenever I get a chance," Modi replied.

Reema Jain said her two sons -- Armaan and Aadar -- never met their grandfather but are now making a movie about him.

Armaan said he has learnt everything about movies from his grandfather's films.

To this, PM Modi said, "When you research about someone, then you live in that world. You are very lucky that though you never met your grandfather, you're still experiencing his life."

The Kapoor family, which also included Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, invited the prime minister for the upcoming Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the gala -- organised by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation -- will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor's filmography.

Ranbir Kapoor said he will forever be grateful to PM Modi for interacting with the family.

"We had a lot of fun during our chat with the PM and we asked a lot of personal questions. He was very friendly with us. We were very nervous before the meeting but he was very good and made us comfortable and I really thank him," he added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said it was her dream to interact with the Prime Minister.

"I'm so happy that on the occasion of my grandfather's 100th birthday, we got that chance. He has so much positive energy and he is truly a global leader," she added.

Alia Bhatt said it was a proud moment for the Kapoor family.

"With the energy, kindness and the way he welcomed us and the way he spoke about Raj Kapoor ji, he gave a lot of ideas and suggestions about what more we can do to take his legacy forward and to educate the world about him. We really loved it," she said.

Karisma Kapoor said she felt overwhelmed after meeting the Prime Minister.

"He gave a lot of love and respect to my grandfather and the family. I think this has been a monumental and memorable day in our lives. So thank you Modi ji for giving us this chance to spend time with you and interact with you," she said.

‘You didn’t bring Taimur and Jeh,’ PM Modi asks Saif-Kareena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's two children Taimur and Jeh.

During the interaction with the Prime Minister, Saif told Modi that he is the first prime minister he has met in his life.

"You are the first Prime Minister that I have met... Your energy is so good and you work so hard. I want to congratulate you in whatever you do. Thank you for opening your doors and for being accessible to us," he said.

PM Modi then told the actor that he had met Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and was now hoping to meet the next generation.

"I have met your father and I thought today I will get to meet the third generation as well. But you didn’t bring them (par aap laye nahi)," the quipped.

After the meeting with the PM, Saif said it was a warm feeling to interact with the "head of your nation".

"He said something good about Raj Kapoor and his soft power globally and how proud people are in Eastern Europe and Russia and Central Europe. He suggested that we should make a documentary on that to keep his memory alive," he said.

