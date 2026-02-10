Raj & DK confirm Farzi Season 2 with Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi

CHENNAI: Filmmakers Raj & DK have officially confirmed a second season of Farzi, the popular Hindi series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023. The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter), with the makers posting: “Second batch… WIP…”, alongside an image that read “Round two in progress.”
The confirmation comes as Farzi completes three years on February 10. Days earlier, Shahid Kapoor had fuelled speculation about a sequel by sharing a new look on Instagram.
Farzi follows Sunny (Shahid Kapoor), a small-time artist who enters the world of counterfeiting after creating a fake currency note, and Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), a tough task force officer determined to stop him.
The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regena Cassandrra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.
The release date for Season 2 is yet to be announced by the makers.