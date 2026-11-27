CHENNAI: Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming film Pocket Novel, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 14. The film reunites Kumararaja and Vijay Sethupathi after their acclaimed collaboration in Super Deluxe. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raj B Shetty and Kishore in significant roles. Raj B Shetty has dubbed for himself in Tamil for the first time with this film.
Produced by Thiagarajan Kumararaja and SD Ezhilmathy under the banners of Tyler Durden and Kino Fist, the film is written by Andrew Louis.
GV Prakash Kumar, who previously collaborated with Thiagarajan Kumararaja on Oram Po (2007), in which the latter contributed to the screenplay and lyrics, is composing the music for Pocket Novel. This marks their first collaboration with Kumararaja as director.
Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography, while Sathyaraj Natarajan is the editor. V Shanmugaraja is the art director and Dhilip Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences. SD Ezhilmathy has also served as the costume designer.