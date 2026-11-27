CHENNAI: Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming film Pocket Novel, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 14. The film reunites Kumararaja and Vijay Sethupathi after their acclaimed collaboration in Super Deluxe. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Raj B Shetty and Kishore in significant roles. Raj B Shetty has dubbed for himself in Tamil for the first time with this film.