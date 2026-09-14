Raiza Wilson's horror science-fiction fantasy thriller 'Nova' to hit screens on September 25

"The movie combines elements of action, thriller, and science-fiction. I have never acted in a story or role like this before, which is exactly why I was drawn to it," said Raiza Wilson and went on to add that the shoot took place in the forests of Marayoor in Kerala.

"We even filmed inside sandalwood forests, where obtaining permission itself is difficult. There were many challenges-- blood-sucking leeches, constant mist and rain, the intimidating sounds of wild animals, and muddy, slippery paths. Before going there, I thought the shoot would be quite easy. I had no idea it would be so demanding. I have never faced such difficulties in any of my previous films. Despite all this, we completed the shoot on schedule without delays," she had explained.

Stating that director Milo always kept the atmosphere on set energetic and positive, the actress had said because of that, the hardships they faced never felt overwhelming.