Rahul Gandhi backs Kriti Sanon amid Rakhi outfit ad row, says ‘stop trolling women'

His remarks came over actress Kriti Sanon finding herself in the crosshairs of controversy over her Rakhi advertisement attire.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut termed Sanon's outfit "intentionally creepy" while others said it was "vulgar".

The ad for a jewellery brand has the "Cocktail 2" star in an Indo-Western ensemble featuring a bralette-skirt combo with a cape and shows her tying a Rakhi to her brother and pet dog.

In an Instagram story, Gandhi tagged Sanon's response and said, "What a woman wears, what she does and where she goes -- is her choice."