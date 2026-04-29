Rahman makes debut at historic Royal Albert Hall

CHENNAI: Double Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman marked a significant milestone in his global concert journey with a sold out performance at the iconic Royal Albert Hall. The three-night orchestral showcase, created in collaboration with composer and Associate Artist Rushil Ranjan, brought together
As an educator, moments like these remind me why we begin in the first place. When you sow seeds hoping for goodness, without expectation, life has a beautiful way of surprising you – AR Rahman, musician* (add in quotes)
emerging talent and world-class musicians in a production that seamlessly bridged Indian and western classical traditions. Titled A.R. Rahman x Rushil Ranjan, the showcase stood out not only for its scale but for its intent, placing the next generation of musicians at the heart of a global stage. A defining highlight was Rangreza, a newly commissioned piece co-composed by Rahman and Ranjan. Rooted in Sufi philosophy, the composition explored the shared spiritual and musical language across cultures, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Voices, alongside Associate Artist Abi Sampa, under the baton of Melvin Tay.
The event also witnessed musicians from Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory and the Sunshine Orchestra, an initiative that nurtures young talent from underserved communities in Western classical music. Their performance alongside an international orchestra marked a rare and meaningful moment of representation on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.
Reflecting on this, Rahman shared, “Seeing our Sunshine Orchestra share the stage with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra feels deeply special. As an educator, moments like these remind me why we begin in the first place. When you sow seeds hoping for goodness and without expectation, life has a beautiful way of surprising you. I am proud of these young musicians who are making not just India proud on an international scale but also taking music to new heights.”
The programme also featured acclaimed vocalist Sarthak Kalyani and percussionist Janan Sathiendran, with choreography by celebrated contemporary dancer Aakash Odedra, adding a dynamic visual dimension to the orchestral experience.
In addition to new compositions, audiences were treated to expansive orchestral reinterpretations of Rahman’s celebrated film scores, including Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, 127 Hours, and Rockstar among others.