Rahman makes debut at historic Royal Albert Hall

The event also witnessed musicians from Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory and the Sunshine Orchestra, an initiative that nurtures young talent from underserved communities in Western classical music. Their performance alongside an international orchestra marked a rare and meaningful moment of representation on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Reflecting on this, Rahman shared, “Seeing our Sunshine Orchestra share the stage with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra feels deeply special. As an educator, moments like these remind me why we begin in the first place. When you sow seeds hoping for goodness and without expectation, life has a beautiful way of surprising you. I am proud of these young musicians who are making not just India proud on an international scale but also taking music to new heights.”

The programme also featured acclaimed vocalist Sarthak Kalyani and percussionist Janan Sathiendran, with choreography by celebrated contemporary dancer Aakash Odedra, adding a dynamic visual dimension to the orchestral experience.

In addition to new compositions, audiences were treated to expansive orchestral reinterpretations of Rahman’s celebrated film scores, including Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, 127 Hours, and Rockstar among others.