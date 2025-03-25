Raghubabu to play Mallu in Kannappa

CHENNAI: Raghubabu, known for his comical roles in many Telugu films, will be next seen in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. His character poster was unveiled by the makers and revealed that he will essaying the role of Mallu.

The film is based on Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The film, which is being directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, features Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar, Sarath Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal.

Cinematography is by US-based DoP Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. The film has music by Stephan Devassy, choreography by Prabhu Deva and editing by Antony. The film has been produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father and actor Mohan Babu.

The vast portions of Kannappa have been shot in New Zealand on a huge budget and is scheduled to hit screens on April 25.