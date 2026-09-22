Raghava Lawrence's look as Karna in 'Mahaveer Karna' revealed

The film has triggered huge interest as this will be the first time that Raghava Lawrence will be seen in a mythological film.

The film is being produced by Pen Movies Jayantilal Gada in association with RV Studios and Sri Neeladri Productions.

Sources close to the unit say that the film is being mounted on a grand production scale of ₹150 crore and that the film is being created as a spectacular five-language epic in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

Sources said the film was being envisioned as a true visual feast, with massive specially constructed sets, elaborate period-world designs, large-scale action sequences and extensive VFX coming together to create the world of KARNA on an unprecedented canvas.

From majestic kingdoms and ancient battlefields to breathtaking war sequences and larger-than-life environments, the makers, sources claimed, were building an immersive cinematic world that would combine the grandeur of physical sets with cutting-edge visual effects.