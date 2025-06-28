Raghava Lawrence tells actor S J Suryah: I know your biggest dream is to become a lead actor!

CHENNAI: Congratulating actor and director S J Suryah, who has made a return to direction after almost a decade with his next film, 'Killer', actor, director and producer Raghava Lawrence on Saturday told the gifted director and actor that he knew that his biggest dream was to become a lead actor more than becoming a director.

Interestingly, S J Suryah is not only directing 'Killer', he is also playing the lead in it.

Taking to his X timeline to congratulate actor and director S J Suryah with whom he worked on Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X, Raghava Lawrence wrote, " Brother @iam_SJSuryah, Congratulations on your next directorial #KILLER. More than a director, I know your biggest dream is to become a lead actor. May this Killer movie give you the biggest success as a Hero. I pray Raghavendra Swamy for all your dreams to come true! My best wishes to the whole team!"

Multi-talented superstar SJ Surya is all set to make a comeback as a director after a gap of 10 years. S J Suryah will be both acting and directing the huge pan-India film called Killer, the story, screenplay and dialogues of which he penned himself.

The film is being jointly produced by the renowned production house Sri Gokulam Movies (led by Gokulam Gopalan) and SJ Surya's own production house Angel Studios.

Gokulam Movies, which has produced successful films in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and other languages, is making a comeback in the Tamil film industry with this film. The film is co-produced by V.C. Praveen and Baiju Gopalan, and Krishnamurthy is the executive producer.

SJ Surya, who has directed classic hits like 'Vaali', 'Khushi' and 'New', is bringing a star-studded cast for this film. Produced on a huge budget, the film will be released in five languages.

"We are moving forward with the determination to deliver a film that will impress audiences across the country through Killer. With the participation of talented actors and technicians from across the country, we are going to make a film that will remain in the hearts of the audience," the producers said.

"Our aim with 'Killer' is to deliver a truly pan-Indian cinematic experience," the makers said and added, "We are bringing together some of the finest talents from across Indian cinema, both in front of and behind the camera, to ensure a film that resonates with audiences nationwide."