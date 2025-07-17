Raghava Lawrence, Nivin Pauly's Benz unit has completed two schedules, says Lokesh Kanakaraj

CHENNAI: Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is one of the producers of director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's eagerly-awaited action thriller 'Benz', featuring actor Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly in the lead, has now confirmed that the unit has completed its second shooting schedule.

The ace director also said that the unit would complete the film in the next three to four months.

In a video interview to a media house, Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is producing the film along with Sudhan Sundaram, and Jagadish Palanisamy, said, " Our next film is Benz. They have finished the second schedule if I am not wrong. Two schedules are done. Philo is the editor. I will check with him as to how the film is looking. He will give me some updates. Probably, they will finish it in another three or four months. We have other films in the pipeline."

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons but the most important reason is that the film will feature actor Nivin Pauly as a villain for the first time.

While introducing his character in the film, director Bakkiyaraj Kannan, on his X timeline, said, "Soft boy? That was yesterday. Nivin Pauly 2.0—our certified Baddie, Breaking hearts and Breaking rules & Breaking bad. Meet #Walter, @nivinofficial."

The character promo which the makers released begins with sounds emanating from a room as if somebody is getting bludgeoned there. Soon, Nivin Pauly, with his body decked in gold ornaments and carrying a huge metal hammer from which bloods seems to be dripping, walks out. He sports a smile only to reveal golden teeth.

He turns around to ask another character (also played by Nivin Pauly) the name of a person. The other character, which is busy eating and which comes across as a naive, uneducated individual, tells the villain it is 'Bens' and then after a while, corrects the spelling to say, 'Benz'. We then get to know that the antagonist's name is Walter. Walter says, "When a head inside a helmet itself is cut like the head of a goat, who..." and laughs suggestively. The character promo ends with Walter describing himself. He says," A dirty mind, a beautiful heart deadly combination. Love you Walter!"

From the character promo, one gets the impression that Nivin Pauly plays two characters in the film.

Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar‬. Cinematography for the film is by Goutham George and editing is by Philomin Raj. Art direction for the film has been done by Jacki while Pradeep Boopathi is serving as the creative producer.