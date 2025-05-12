Raghava Lawrence-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Benz officially launched

CHENNAI: One of the much-awaited inclusions in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe is Benz. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame, Raghava Lawrence is playing the lead role. The film was officially launched on Monday.

Penned by Lokesh, Benz is jointly produced by the Leo director's G Squad, Passion Studios and The Route. Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music, and Goutham G is handling the camera. Lokesh's regular collaborator Philomin Raj is taking care of the cuts.

Details regarding the cast are kept under wraps by the makers of Benz.

Confirmed films in the Lokesh Cinema Universe, including Benz, are Kaithi, Vikram, Leo, Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2. He is also planning to work on a standalone film based on the Rolex character from Kamal Haasan's Vikram film, which will be headlined by Suriya.