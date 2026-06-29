Radikaa Sarathkumar criticises lack of decorum at Bhagyaraj's funeral, calls for protocols

CHENNAI: Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar on Sunday (June 29) expressed anguish over the manner in which the final rites of veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj were conducted, saying a space meant for mourning had turned into a "circus".
In a post on X, Radikaa paid tribute to her longtime friend and colleague, recalling a friendship that spanned nearly five decades.
"Final goodbye to a 50-year friendship"
"Final goodbye, to 50 years of a very special friendship, a great creator, an evolved writer, a person who drew wonderful boundaries in cinema, a man I shared many laughs and wonderful work with, who stood by my family always in his quiet loyal way," she wrote. Calling Bhagyaraj's death a "shocking goodbye", she extended condolences to his family, friends, associates and fans.
Radikaa also expressed disappointment over the atmosphere at the funeral venue. "A place where all needed to digress and mourn in silence turned into a circus for all who came to pay their respects. Where and when did we change, or rather change into this callousness?" she wrote. She urged the Tamil Nadu government and film industry bodies to formulate clear protocols for managing public tributes and funerals of prominent personalities. "The government and industry need to sit and chart protocols and collective management, and give all dignity to the departed soul," she added. The actor tagged the Chief Minister's Office, the Film Producers Council, Nadigar Sangam, FEFSI and the Press Council of India in her post.
Videos from Bhagyaraj's funeral procession showed actors Radikaa Sarathkumar and Suhasini Maniratnam attempting to manage the crowd around the vehicle carrying the late filmmaker's mortal remains.
In the visuals, Radikaa appeared visibly frustrated as mediapersons and paparazzi crowded around the funeral van. She was seen forcefully pushing aside photographers and videographers who were blocking access to the vehicle and causing discomfort to family members and others attempting to enter the van to pay their respects.
Suhasini Maniratnam was also seen confronting mediapersons who were trying to film Bhagyaraj's wife Poornima Bhagyaraj inside the funeral van while she was in mourning. In one of the videos circulating online, Suhasini was seen pushing mediapersons away from the vehicle. At one point, she could also be heard saying, "I will give you a tight slap with a slipper."
The incidents sparked discussion on social media about media conduct and crowd management during the funerals of public figures, concerns that were later echoed by Radikaa in her X post.
Radikaa and Bhagyaraj shared a friendship that dated back to the very beginning of her film career. Their association began during Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Radikaa's debut film, which was directed by Bharathiraja and had Bhagyaraj working as an assistant director.
Over the years, the duo went on to work together in Bhama Rukmani (1980), Indru Poi Naalai Vaa (1981), Poi Satchi (1982) and Dhavani Kanavugal (1984). What began as a professional association eventually grew into a close friendship that lasted nearly five decades.
Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday (June 28) after suffering a heart attack in Chennai at the age of 73. Widely regarded as one of Tamil cinema's finest screenwriters and directors, he made a mark through films that blended humour, family emotions and social themes.
His mortal remains were kept for public homage at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, where film personalities, political leaders and fans paid their final respects. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, former Chief Minister MK Stalin and several leaders from across the political spectrum visited the venue and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.
The veteran filmmaker's final rites were held on Sunday (June 29) at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in Chennai. In recognition of his contribution to Tamil cinema, the Tamil Nadu government accorded state honours during his final journey, as announced earlier by Chief Minister Vijay