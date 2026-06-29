Radikaa Sarathkumar criticises lack of decorum at Bhagyaraj's funeral, calls for protocols

Radikaa, Suhasini confront mediapersons during procession

Videos from Bhagyaraj's funeral procession showed actors Radikaa Sarathkumar and Suhasini Maniratnam attempting to manage the crowd around the vehicle carrying the late filmmaker's mortal remains.

In the visuals, Radikaa appeared visibly frustrated as mediapersons and paparazzi crowded around the funeral van. She was seen forcefully pushing aside photographers and videographers who were blocking access to the vehicle and causing discomfort to family members and others attempting to enter the van to pay their respects.

Suhasini Maniratnam was also seen confronting mediapersons who were trying to film Bhagyaraj's wife Poornima Bhagyaraj inside the funeral van while she was in mourning. In one of the videos circulating online, Suhasini was seen pushing mediapersons away from the vehicle. At one point, she could also be heard saying, "I will give you a tight slap with a slipper."

The incidents sparked discussion on social media about media conduct and crowd management during the funerals of public figures, concerns that were later echoed by Radikaa in her X post.