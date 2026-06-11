Radhika Sarathkumar pays touching tribute to her guru Bharathiraja; says her heart feels heavy

“There were two people who made me what I am. One was my mother. The other was my guru (teacher) Bharathiraja. In just this one year, I have lost both of them. Words cannot describe this pain. Words fail me. My heart feels heavy. I bow my head to every single person who, understanding my pain, stood by me and offered me love and support. Their thoughts and the life lessons they taught me will travel with me always. #bharathiraja sir (folded hands)," she wrote.

One of India's iconic singers K S Chitra too expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late director. Chitra, in her condolence message, said, "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of the movie director Sri Bharathiraja sir. I was fortunate enough to sing in some of his movies. May his soul rest in peace and may God strengthen the family to over come this loss. #Bharathiraja #KSChithra."

For the unaware, Padma Shri Award winner Bharathiraja, who is considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for sometime now.