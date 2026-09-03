Radhika Sarathkumar discloses why she hasn't watched her superhit film 'Hi' yet

Participating in a Thanks Giving meet organised by the makers of the film in the wake of the film going on to emerge a superhit, Radhika Sarathkumar said, "I want to congratulate the whole team. My greetings to everyone. These days, it's very tough for a film to succeed. It's a different market. Many people will come, claiming to know a lot many things. They will eventually escape, saying, 'They don't know'. But you, knowingly and unknowingly, arrived and have won. My wishes to you for that."

She then went on to say, "I have to say one thing. I haven't seen the film yet. I don't have the courage to see it. Poornima (the wife of late actor, director and screenplay writer Bhagyaraj) called me yesterday. She had watched the film and was emotionally moved."

Although she hadn't watched the film, Radhika went on to say that she remembered working with Bhagyaraj sir on the film. "But I remember Bhagyaraj sir. This is the last film I acted with him. We were very, very happy on the set. It was so much fun," she said.