Radhika Apte says she sought inspiration from Zeenat Aman for her look in ‘Akka’

The actor said she was instantly drawn to the matriarchal world of “Akka”, which explores themes of power, legacy, loyalty, family and revenge. The show is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty.

“For me, it is a whole fictitious world. But he (Shetty) has worked really hard to make it very detailed. So, on paper this was even a longer show, it was not five episodes. Like, he has gone into doing research and figuring out things. So, it feels quite real but it is not,” she said.

"It was a very stylised version of everything. I was quite fascinated by that. Also, just because it is about women, he has not compromised on the fact that it is a gangster story. It is about gangsters who have power and it is about their legacy, and what they do to protect their legacy and what that means,” the actor added.

Apte said portraying a morally complex character is more “interesting” than playing a nice person.