Radhika Apte on her experience of working in South films: Was completely on my own

She shared that she felt extremely alone and also found that the set was full of men, making it a patriarchal atmosphere.

Promoting her recent release 'Akka', along with Keerthy Suresh, Radhika said that although she had a good time working in some of the movies, her experience was a bit traumatizing in some of the dramas.

Radhika told IANS, "I haven't worked in South for a while now. There was a period when I did a lot of South Indian films. My experience with the few films I did, not all of them were very good. But there were a few that were quite difficult. But then I have also done some films in Bollywood which were quite traumatizing. Over the period of time I became more confident. I could put down my boundaries better, and I could stand up for myself."