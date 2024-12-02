Radhe, Tamanna engage in musical tussle in ‘Bandish Bandits 2’ trailer

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming season 2 of the musical streaming show ‘Bandish Bandits’ was unveiled on Monday. It showcases the different trajectories taken by the show’s lead characters of Radhe (played by Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (played by Shreya Chaudhry).

The trailer is laced with high intensity drama as the two engage in a musical tussle. The trailer also showcases Radhe and the Rathod family working towards preserving their musical heritage in the wake of Pandit ji’s passing. Tamanna embarks on her own journey as she joins a prestigious music school.

Talking about the show, Ritwik Bhowmik said, “For me, stepping into the shoes of Radhe is like coming home after a long day. It is a character I am grateful to have played for several reasons, most importantly, how much it has taught me as an actor and a person. With the second season we see Radhe really grow into his own and embrace the responsibility of keeping his family’s traditions and legacy alive in an increasingly fast-paced and modern world while navigating his relationship with Tamanna”.

He further mentioned, “It has been an extremely rewarding journey and I am honoured to have had the opportunity once again, to work with such a talented cast and crew. I am thrilled that we’re finally ready to bring the eagerly awaited second season of ‘Bandish Bandits’ to our audiences on Prime Video globally and hope it continues to strike a chord”.

The season culminates in the India Band Championship, where Radhe and Tamanna's bands compete against each other. Their relationship is marked by both passion and conflict, as they navigate their individual ambitions and the weight of their family's legacy.

Shreya Chaudhry said, "Stepping back into Tamanna’s world for the upcoming season of Bandish Bandits feels like reconnecting with an old friend. She has grown, matured in ways I didn’t anticipate. Tamanna goes through so much in her life, and it’s been thrilling to convey the depth of her emotions—pain, love, anger, resentment, all shaped by the situations she faces”..

“There’s something deeply special about playing a character who is chasing her dreams while navigating love and the pressures of legacy—it mirrors the journey so many of us go through. It has been an absolute honour to watch and learn from the series’ incredible cast and I hope this season inspires people to believe in the beauty of their passion, just as it has reminded me of my own”, she added.

The second season also sees Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles along with Kunaal Roy Kapur. The new season also sees the entry of new characters essayed by Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited, ‘Bandish Bandits’ season 2 has been created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. It is helmed by Anand Tiwari. The show is set to drop on December 13 on Prime Video.