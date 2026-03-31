Raawadi enters post-production stage

CHENNAI: The team of Basil Joseph and LK Akshay Kumar's Raawadi completed the shooting of the film. The filming took place in Chennai and Hogenakkal.
Billed to be a comedy-entertainer, the film is helmed by debutant Vignesh Vadivel.
A bilingual film in both Tamil and Malayalam, the star cast includes Sathyan, John Vijay, Jaffer Sadiq, Noble K James, Arunachaleswaran PA, Shariq Hassan, and Aishwarya Sharma, among others. LK Akshay Kumar is known for his performance in Sirai.
Backed by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios, Jen Martin is composing the music. Leon Britto is the cinematographer, while Barath Vikraman is the editor. The makers plan to release this film for summer 2026. Other details about the exact release date, teaser and trailer will be unveiled in the coming days.