Raavadi to release on December 24

The makers announced the release date with a new poster and a ‘Gujilimasthu’ video, which features glimpses of romance, college life, action and celebrations, along with the song ‘Araajagam Pathala Pathala’. The film is positioned as a youthful comedy entertainer and has been predominantly shot in Chennai and Hogenakkal.

John Vijay, Sathyan, Jaffer Sadiq, Nobel K. James, Arunachaleswaran PA, Shareek Hassan and Aishwarya Sharma are also part of the cast. Leon Britto is the cinematographer, with music by Jen Martin and editing by Bharath Vikraman. Post-production work is currently underway.