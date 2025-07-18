'Raanjhanaa' to get happy AI end in Tamil, producer and director at loggerheads over ethicality

NEW DELHI: The 2013 film "Raanjhanaa" is being re-released in Tamil Nadu with an altered AI generated "happy" ending, a possible first for the industry that a heartbroken director Aanand L Rai terms "dystopian experiment" and producer Eros Media World describes as a "creative reimagining".

The unrequited romance drama, starring Tamil superstar Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, ended with the lead actor's death. Not anymore -- at least in the Tamil version.

"The timeless love story returns to the big screen! #Ambikapathy re-releasing in theatres from August 1st... A new ending powered by AI," Upswing Entertainment said while making the announcement earlier this month. The Hindi film was released as "Ambikapathy" in the Tamil dubbed version in 2013.

Eros has collaborated with Upswing Entertainment on regional market outreach and promotions for the Tamil language re-release.

Rai was dismayed.

"I’m heartbroken that this is the future we’re heading toward, where intent and authorship are disposable. All I can do is dissociate myself from such a reckless and dystopian experiment," he said in a statement to PTI.

" 'Raanjhanaa' didn’t need a new climax. It had heart, and honesty. It became a cult film because people connected to it with its flaws, and imperfections. To see its ending altered without a word of discussion is a gross violation not just of the film, but of the trust of the fans who’ve carried the film in their hearts for 12 years," the filmmaker said.

Eros, in its response shared over mail with PTI, said the film's re-release is part of the company's broader strategy to refresh and reintroduce classic cinematic works to newer audiences in regional markets.

"This is a creative reimagining, not a replacement, and is consistent with global industry practices including anniversary editions, alternate cuts, and modernised remasters," the company's group CEO Pradeep Dwivedi said.

"We categorically reject Mr. Rai’s allegations, which are not only factually incorrect but also legally unfounded. The re-release is a respectful reinterpretation and not a 'tampering' of the original. It is clearly positioned as an alternate, AI-enhanced version—akin to Classic cuts or re-edits seen globally."

The producer of a cinematographic work, under Indian law, is its legal author and moral rights vest with the producer—not the director, the company added.

“Raanjhanaa” was directed by Rai from a script penned by Himanshu Sharma.

Set in Varanasi and Delhi, the story follows Kundan (Dhanush), a Hindu boy who falls in love with Zoya (Kapoor), a Muslim girl, from childhood. Towards the end of the film, Kundan is shot at a rally and dies later at a hospital.

In Rai's view, Eros' actions in changing the end opens a "dangerous door".

"They raise urgent legal and ethical questions of the impact of decisions like this on the moral rights of creators. Even worse is their apparent decision to alter the actors’ contributions without their consent! How can they digitally manipulate an actor’s input almost a decade after a film’s release?

"This strips away their agency, and raise serious concerns under personality and image rights," he added.

If such a move goes "unquestioned", he warned, it could set a precedent for similar actions in the future.

"What stops anyone from 'updating' any film, performance, or legacy to suit short-term profiteering?" he asked.

Eros said they have always been at the forefront of leveraging emerging technologies. The objective of the alternative ending is to enhance viewer engagement and present a fresh perspective—one that complements the original storyline and is clearly labelled as an alternate version.

Asked if the film's team was kept in the loop, the company said Eros holds the sole and exclusive copyright and producer rights of "Raanjhanaa", including the legal and moral rights under Indian law.

"The reinterpretation has been developed with sensitivity and respect for the original creative team’s contribution," Dwivedi said in the statement.

The company said it has acknowledged "Mr Rai’s concerns and responded to him respectfully, reiterating our legal position and creative intent".

"We regret that he has chosen to publicly distance himself from the project, despite the film being a product of collaborative effort where rights are lawfully vested with the producer. Our re-release is an homage to the film’s legacy, not a deviation from it."

"All rights, decisions, and creative control related to Raanjhanaa remain solely with Eros International Media Limited as the exclusive copyright holder," the company said.

Rai is currently working on a follow-up to "Raanjhanaa" with Dhanush.

Titled "Tere Ishq Mein", the movie also stars Kriti Sanon and is set to be released in theatres worldwide on November 28.