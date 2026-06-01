R Madhavan's wife Sarita calls him a 'wonderful husband & father' in a heartfelt birthday wish

Sarita penned an emotional note on her official Insta handle, in which she called Madhavan a ‘wonderful husband and amazing father’.

She went on to add that she and their son, Vedaant, are keen admirers of his strength, kindness, and commitment.

Dropping a video montage of a few unseen moments with the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband! And an amazing father, we are so grateful for the love, guidance, and support you give our family every day. You make us incredibly proud with all the hard work, dedication, and accomplishments you have achieved. (sic)".

"We admire your strength, kindness, and commitment, and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you a birthday filled with happiness, love, and all the joy you deserve. love you," Sarita went on to add.