R Madhavan's wife Sarita calls him a 'wonderful husband & father' in a heartfelt birthday wish

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan, who turned 56 years old on Monday, received a heartfelt birthday wish from his better half, Sarita Birje.
Sarita penned an emotional note on her official Insta handle, in which she called Madhavan a ‘wonderful husband and amazing father’.
She went on to add that she and their son, Vedaant, are keen admirers of his strength, kindness, and commitment.
Dropping a video montage of a few unseen moments with the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband! And an amazing father, we are so grateful for the love, guidance, and support you give our family every day. You make us incredibly proud with all the hard work, dedication, and accomplishments you have achieved. (sic)".
"We admire your strength, kindness, and commitment, and we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Wishing you a birthday filled with happiness, love, and all the joy you deserve. love you," Sarita went on to add.
Several members from the entertainment industry, such as Shilpa Shirodkar, Bipasha Basu, Raghav Sachar, and, others used the comment section to wish Madhavan on his special day.
Additionally, his 'De De Pyaar De 2' co-star Rakul Preet Singh also wrote on her Insta Stories, "**“Happy Birthday @actormaddy...I’ve always admired your work, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with you and learn from you. You’re not only a remarkable artist but also an amazing human being."
"Here’s to many more memorable roles, beautiful stories, and a year filled with joy, peace, good health, great food, and everything that makes you happy. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and an incredible year ahead!", she added.
Moreover, director Vignesh Shivan added, "To an intelligent , Apolline , Polymathic , Erudite , handsome , inspiring & successful gentleman wishing a year that’s filled only with astounding success and abundant happiness...Happy birthday to you @actormaddy sir #RMadhavan lots of love & respect (sic)."