R Madhavan to headline Vishal Furia's horror film

I’m stoked that he has come on board and has already started getting into the world of the film. He is the true OG horror star of the cult classic Indian horror '13B' - one of my favourite films of all times. His conviction, his experience and his understanding of serious horror are very rare, and I couldn’t think of anyone better for this film."

He added, “Madhavan sir has years of experience as a writer, director and producer, so it’s really special to have him with us on this film. Together, we want to create something audiences have never seen before in Indian horror - the kind of fear they will feel in their bones! (smiles)”.