R Madhavan stands firm, greets a sea of people in ‘GDN’ poster

The poster offers a compelling glimpse into the atmosphere and scale of the film, with R Madhavan appearing amid a crowd, embodying the intensity and stature of a man whose contributions left a lasting mark on India’s industrial and technological landscape. The tagline reads, “Feared by the British… Forgotten by his countrymen”. The visual hints at the emotional and historical depth the film is set to explore.

The film is based on the life of visionary inventor and industrialist Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, widely celebrated as the “Edison of India”, the film aims to bring the extraordinary journey and legacy of one of India’s greatest innovators to the big screen.