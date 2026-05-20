R Madhavan slams wellness brand for using his video without consent

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “What a shame. How do these people and organization think they can get away with this. You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kind of professionals and organizations. @join.elevate.now (sic)”.

Earlier, the actor shared his clarification on the issue of him reciting a verse from the Gurbani while smoking a cigarette. The actor said that they did not wish to hurt any sentiments with the scene. He stated that he might have had the cigarette at the beginning of the scene, but he had properly put it out before speaking his lines.