R Madhavan prays for protection of 'innocent' amid ongoing India-Pakistan conflict

MUMBAI: Actor R. Madhavan has expressed his deep concern and solidarity with the innocent amidst the escalating India-Pakistan conflict.

Taking to social media, the actor offered heartfelt prayers for the safety and protection of civilians caught in the crossfire, emphasizing the importance of peace and security for all affected by the ongoing tensions. Marking the significance of the day, Madhavan also expressed his deep respect for the bravehearts and called for prayers for the innocent lives affected. His message, echoing “Jai Hind,” resonated with countless citizens as the nation collectively remembered the valiant efforts of its defenders.

On Friday, the ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ actor shared a note on his Instagram handle that read, “Salute to our armed forces. Jai Hind…May god protect them and all those that are innocent.” Operation Sindoor.” The post was captioned, “Jai Hind. It’s important to mark this date.”

On May 8, Indian air defence forces successfully intercepted a series of at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan, which were aimed at critical border locations in Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari, according to defense officials. The Indian Army has asserted that Pakistan's military carried out a series of drone and weapon attacks along India’s western border during the night on Thursday and into Friday morning.

Fifteen civilians were killed and 59 others injured as Pakistani forces continued cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) for 14 consecutive days. The shelling intensified to heavy artillery and mortar attacks targeting forward villages in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor, according to officials. Additionally, an Indian Army soldier lost his life in the firing on May 8.

In Poonch, 13 civilians were killed and 44 others wounded in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Stars such as Chiranjeevi Konidela, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Nimrat Kaur, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vidya Balan shared powerful tributes on social media, saluting the courage and discipline demonstrated by India’s defenders during the meticulously planned operation.

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, executing a series of precision strikes on nine identified militant locations — four situated in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to official sources, the coordinated action took place between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM. The military emphasized that the operation was carefully targeted, focusing exclusively on terrorist infrastructure, with no confirmed damage reported to civilian or Indian military assets.