R Madhavan alerts netizens of fake account: This person is not connected to me

Madhavan revealed on social media that the director of the movie, Aditya Dhar, had envisioned a bright, sunny day, a contrast to the darkness within the aircraft in the scene, however fate had other plans.

“#Dhurandhar. Aditya had always imagined this to be a bright sunny day with blue skies to show the contrast between the beauty and the beast inside the plane. As luck could have it, I brought in the rain....because I was referred to as the RAINMAN on the set. Every time I came onto the set...there was torrential rain. But-this grey Skies and look worked out perfectly for us as the first shot...... sometimes it's best to go with what is handed to you, because a bigger design is in place,” the text on the post went.