R J Balaji trashes rumours that Suriya's 'Karuppu' is to release on April 10; promises update on release shortly

It may be recalled that the director, who had participated in a college event that was held recently, had said, "Karuppu is ready for release. However, we do not want to create a hype as we don't want to make fans have huge expectations when they come to watch the film and be disappointed if the film falls short of such hyped up expectations. The movie has come out well and you will all like it. We intend to release the film after the elections this summer. It is a film which you can enjoy with your entire family. Students can enjoy it with their parents."

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since the makers released a teaser of the film. The teaser was released on the occasion of Suriya's birthday last year.