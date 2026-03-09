PVR INOX Pictures to release David Mackenzie’s ‘Fuze’ in India on April 24

The movie, which presents a gripping story rooted in history, danger, and a race against time, features a star-studded ensemble cast of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sam Worthington.

The story revolves around the shocking discovery of an unexploded World War II bomb at a busy construction site in central London, triggering panic and a massive evacuation operation by authorities as thousands of lives hang in the balance.