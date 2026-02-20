PVR INOX announces re-release of Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva'

Originally released in 2004, "Yuva" is a multi-narrative film that explores themes of love, youth, anger, rebellion, class and the clash with power and corruption, capturing what the makers described as the restless spirit of a generation.

he film features an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol and Sonu Sood.