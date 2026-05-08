'Pushpa' villain Raj Tirandasu's character in Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' revealed

The production house had won hearts when late last year, it paid tribute to the stuntmen who had worked on the film. The production house had then released the footage of a four-wheeler turning turtle during the filming of a stunt sequence and offered their salutations to brave stuntmen, whose courage enabled film units to shoot such sequences.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. For the unaware, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster 'Marco', is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George.