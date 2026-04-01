Pure brilliance on screen, says director Zack Snyder on Huma

CHENNAI: Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder has heaped praise on Indian actor Huma Qureshi. He worked with her in Army Of The Dead. Snyder took to social media, where he shared a picture of Huma, who played Geeta Ranjan in the 2021 post-apocalyptic zombie heist film.
He wrote, “One of the most amazing actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen.”
Army of the Dead is based on a story Snyder created. The film features an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt.
It follows a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist during a zombie apocalypse. Snyder conceived the idea for Army of the Dead as a spiritual successor to his 2004 debut film Dawn of the Dead.
Meanwhile, Huma has Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups with Yash in the pipeline. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. She also has Gulabi and Pooja Meri Jaan.