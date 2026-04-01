Pure brilliance on screen, says director Zack Snyder on Huma

He wrote, “One of the most amazing actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen.”

Army of the Dead is based on a story Snyder created. The film features an ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt.