Promo of highly anticipated collaboration of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to be released

The announcement of the project, tentatively titled 'KHxRK', has sent ripples through the film fraternity as it marks the on-screen reunion of the two legends after a hiatus of nearly four decades.

The makers took to social media to reveal that the promo will drop at exactly 12.07 pm on February 21. The timing of the announcement is being viewed as a symbolic tribute to the veterans, combining the birth dates of Rajinikanth (December 12) and Kamal Haasan (November 7).