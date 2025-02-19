Production begins on G D Naidu biopic starring R Madhavan

NEW DELHI: Production is underway on the India schedule of the upcoming biopic "G D Naidu", featuring R Madhavan in the role of Indian inventor and engineer Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu.

Madhavan will play the title role in the film, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar.

The actor shared the announcement on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

"Need all your blessings and good wishes," Madhavan captioned the post, which also featured the film's poster with "India Schedule Begins" written over it.

Naidu is referred to as the 'Edison of India' and is credited for the manufacturing of the first electric motor in India. He made significant contributions to a variety of fields, including mechanical, electrical and agricultural.

"G D Naidu" has music by Govind Vasantha and also stars Jayaraman, Yogi Babu and Priyamani in pivotal roles. It is backed by Varghese Moolans Pictures, Tricolour Films, and Media Max Entertainment.

This is not the first time Madhavan is playing a real-life character on screen. He essayed the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his 2022 directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect".

The actor's latest work is the ZEE5 film "Hisaab Barabar". He will next be seen in "Aap Jaisa Koi", a Netflix movie also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh.