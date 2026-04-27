Producers to strictly follow revenue-sharing model for medium, big-budget films

To address broader concerns, a joint consultative meeting with producers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala has been scheduled for May 10, where a collective decision may be taken on halting new film releases across the four southern states from a specified date.

The council also warned that any producer entering into OTT-related commitments with theatre owners without its approval would face a complete withdrawal of industry cooperation.

On the administrative front, the council urged the incoming State government to release pending subsidies for small-budget films that have been delayed for the past 10 years.

The general body also ratified agreements with various film technicians’ unions for industry restructuring and expressed gratitude to retired Justice Rajeshwaran for the successful conduct of the 2026–2029 council elections.

To improve communication and promotion, the council will launch a monthly magazine titled ‘Tamil Cinema Seidhimalar’ and establish an official YouTube channel for film-related content and advertisements.