Producers to strictly follow revenue-sharing model for medium, big-budget films

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) announced on Sunday that all upcoming medium and large-budget films will be produced strictly on a revenue-sharing basis to safeguard producers amid the ongoing decline in OTT and satellite rights valuation.
In a series of key decisions taken during its general body meeting on Sunday, TFPC called upon leading actors and technicians to share both financial risks and rewards of production, while giving priority to TN-based producers.
Producer-director SA Chandrasekhar, a former council president and father of actor-politician Vijay, said that instead of asking top stars to reduce their earnings, it would be more practical to ensure revenue-sharing with producers.
Expressing happiness over the large turnout of members, he added: “It enables the council to arrive at decisions more efficiently. It seems people have become much more aware. Even in the recent elections, there was a very high turnout. This is a positive development.”
The council also warned of a one-day token strike to highlight industry challenges and cautioned that a full-fledged work stoppage would be considered if the actors’ union fails to engage in negotiations on the proposed terms.
It also strongly condemned the TN Theatre Owners’ Association and the Distributors’ Association for allegedly coercing producers into signing agreements mandating an 8-week window before OTT release.
To address broader concerns, a joint consultative meeting with producers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala has been scheduled for May 10, where a collective decision may be taken on halting new film releases across the four southern states from a specified date.
The council also warned that any producer entering into OTT-related commitments with theatre owners without its approval would face a complete withdrawal of industry cooperation.
On the administrative front, the council urged the incoming State government to release pending subsidies for small-budget films that have been delayed for the past 10 years.
The general body also ratified agreements with various film technicians’ unions for industry restructuring and expressed gratitude to retired Justice Rajeshwaran for the successful conduct of the 2026–2029 council elections.
To improve communication and promotion, the council will launch a monthly magazine titled ‘Tamil Cinema Seidhimalar’ and establish an official YouTube channel for film-related content and advertisements.